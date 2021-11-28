MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). MacroGenics reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,250%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 700,000 shares of company stock worth $14,140,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after buying an additional 201,534 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after buying an additional 1,428,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 352,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,973. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.08.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

