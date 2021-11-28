Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MASN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,494. Maison Luxe has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

