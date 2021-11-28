Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MASN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,494. Maison Luxe has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10.
Maison Luxe Company Profile
