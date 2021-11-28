MakiSwap Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $511,205.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00074672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00101185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07449966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,306.92 or 1.00031900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

