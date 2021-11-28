Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,901 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 6,188.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BBL opened at $53.18 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $68.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

