Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 276,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,472,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $181.21 and a one year high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.