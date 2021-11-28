Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

