Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,118 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.43. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.21 and a 1 year high of $211.11. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

