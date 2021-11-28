Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after buying an additional 374,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after buying an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

CF stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.