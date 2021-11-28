Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 333 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

WHR stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.02 and its 200-day moving average is $220.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.