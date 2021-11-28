Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 802 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,701. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

