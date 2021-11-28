ManpowerGroup Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.26 (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $114.12. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 114.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

