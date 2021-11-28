Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MOZ. NBF dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.32.

MOZ stock opened at C$2.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.10. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.73. The firm has a market cap of C$743.00 million and a P/E ratio of -81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.71.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

