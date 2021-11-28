Mark F. Lamps Sells 308 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $105.82 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.