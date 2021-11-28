Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $147.44 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

