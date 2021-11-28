Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In other Marriott International news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $147.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

