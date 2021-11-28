Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Shares of SWIM opened at $23.12 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

