Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 3,625 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8,411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 162,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.59.

Shares of VMC opened at $197.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average of $181.92. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $210.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,867. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.