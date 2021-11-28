Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,995 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of 9F worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in 9F in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 9F in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 9F in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 9F in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in 9F in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 9F alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JFU opened at $1.31 on Friday. 9F Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.