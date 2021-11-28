Marshall Wace LLP Sells 13,006 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 41,615 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of SIG opened at $103.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.