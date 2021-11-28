Marshall Wace LLP Takes $563,000 Position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 71,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AC Immune alerts:

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $5.17 on Friday. AC Immune SA has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $375.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU).

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.