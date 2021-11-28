Marshall Wace LLP Takes $610,000 Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of RADI opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,350. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.