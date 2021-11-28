Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KFY opened at $74.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.