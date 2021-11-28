MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 1,234.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

MTZ stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.64 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.