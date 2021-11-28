McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,606 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.31.

PNC opened at $200.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.77 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

