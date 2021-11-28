McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,611 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

