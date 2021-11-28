Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $370,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

