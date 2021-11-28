Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEQP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of CEQP opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.41%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

