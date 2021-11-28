Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 6,079 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $54.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

