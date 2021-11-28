Merculet Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $2.46 million and $125,919.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00101020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.96 or 0.07476561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,395.85 or 1.00073318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,337,433,873 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

