Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 34,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 85,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,150,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,821,000 after buying an additional 321,353 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

