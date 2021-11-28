Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

