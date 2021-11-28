Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.93. The company has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

