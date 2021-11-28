Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $247.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.34 and a 200 day moving average of $206.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

