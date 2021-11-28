Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $362.60 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.82. The company has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total transaction of $1,858,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,223 shares of company stock valued at $292,708,383 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.76.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

