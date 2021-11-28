Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Merus were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at $202,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $5,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 36.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRUS opened at $26.50 on Friday. Merus has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

