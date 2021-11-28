Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $833,936.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $9.37 or 0.00017230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $21.73 million and approximately $833,936.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004205 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

