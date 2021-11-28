Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 102,733.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tucows were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tucows in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tucows by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tucows by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tucows in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tucows by 203.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCX stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $882.32 million, a P/E ratio of 119.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $324,402.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $774,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

