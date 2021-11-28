Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $239,000 Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 128,742.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after buying an additional 957,773 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $15,155,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,896,000 after acquiring an additional 303,153 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRIX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.25. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,096. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

