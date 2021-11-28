Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $243,000 Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 209,350.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 52,647 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $392.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.96.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

