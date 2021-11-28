Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 843 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 84,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexander’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,373,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alexander’s by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the second quarter worth $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

ALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:ALX opened at $262.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.00 and a twelve month high of $308.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.35%.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

