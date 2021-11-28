Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 114,060.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

