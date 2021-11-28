MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 316.5% from the October 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.56. 120,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

