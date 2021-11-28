Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.
NASDAQ USIO opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a P/E ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.71. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on USIO. TheStreet upgraded Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.
Usio Company Profile
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.
