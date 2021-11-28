Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a P/E ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.71. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USIO. TheStreet upgraded Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.