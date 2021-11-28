Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $346.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,217,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,693,938. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.88. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

