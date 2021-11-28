Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

