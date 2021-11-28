Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.43. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $211.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

