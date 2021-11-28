Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after purchasing an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $109.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $115.40. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

