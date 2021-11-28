Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $744,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $2,302,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

