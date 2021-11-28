Millennium Management LLC Sells 227,048 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,048 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFVIU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the period.

CFVIU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

