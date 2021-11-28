Millennium Management LLC Sells 557,545 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 557,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $1,137,701. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

